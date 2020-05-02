2016 IPL was a life-changing season for me, asserts Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has claimed that his debut season for Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils then), who picked him for a sum of Rs 1.9 crore, was a life-changing season for him. Pant was the highest run-scorer for the Delhi-based team that season and has become an integral part of the set-up over the years.

After his exploits for India Under-19 in the 2016 World Cup, in which he hit a blitzing 24-ball 75 against Nepal and followed it up with a century against Namibia, he became immensely lucky at the auction, with Delhi Daredevils shelling out a huge Rs 1.9 crore to own his services. He had fleeting brilliance in the first season but in the second season, he vindicated his chances by being the highest run-scorer for the team.

"That was a life-changing season for me. I needed that breakthrough which everyone needs. The core group always thinks of winning IPL for Delhi. We qualified for the knockouts last time and came third," Pant said in an Instagram Live with Delhi Capitals franchise.

Pant also added that team coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly gave him the freedom to express himself and that rubbed onto his game.

"Ricky gives me a free hand. He says do whatever you want to do. Sourav Ganguly said you need to give yourself some time and then you can do whatever you want to do. He always wanted me to do well. He told me a few things and I tried them also. It helped," Pant added.

Pant was entrusted with the responsibility of living up to the colossal throne of MS Dhoni, in which he has failed massively. However, that didn't take away from the fact that he has been a massive talent, who if properly groomed, can be the future of Indian cricket. The comparisons with Adam Gilchrist is hard to cease, but Pant admitted that he has to evolve on his own to create a unique identity.

"Over a period of time I have realised that you have to learn from your idol but you don't have to copy him. You learn things which you like and can implement in life and cricket. You need to have your own identity," Pant added.