Shane Warne only captain who can win title with few resources, admits Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has revealed that his former RR skipper Shane Warne is the only skipper who can win a title with few international resources around. The all-rounder also rued that he got to play under his tutelage for just three years, with the Australian leaving a long-lasting effect on the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, and one man amidst all the chaos was Shane Warne. He led the side brilliantly, starting from getting the selection right on the night to changing the bowlers accordingly. With only a bunch of International stars, Warne had major help from the Indian talent roost to help his side get over the line in the final against the Chennai Super Kings. Yusuf Pathan admitted that the leggie is the only captain who can win a title with very few resources.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t play for more than three years under him. Without any big players, he took our team to the final and won the title in the inaugural edition, there were many domestic players and less international stars during that time in RR. Only a captain like him can win the title with a few resources around,” he said in an Instagram live with CricTracker, reported Hindustan Times.

The Baroda all-rounder also revealed that Warner was crucial to their plans and tactics, adding that everything that the Australian said was perfect. He recalled how the batsmen got out in a similar fashion to the plans set by their skipper.

“I played for three years under Shane Warne in IPL. There are many memories with him. He used to guide us how to dismiss batsmen well before the game and we used to implement them and batsmen used to get out in a similar fashion,” Pathan added.