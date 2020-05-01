No Indians in Dale Steyn’s All-time XI; AB de Villiers also misses out

South African pacer Steyn revealed his All-time XI, where he excluded the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. His playing XI has his former skipper, Graeme Smith at the top of the order alongside the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara. It was surprising to see the name of the Sri Lankan at the top of the order, given that he does not usually open in any format.