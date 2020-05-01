No Indians in Dale Steyn’s All-time XI; AB de Villiers also misses out
Today at 6:14 PM
Dale Steyn has named his All-time XI where a host of big names are missing, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and fellow South African AB de Villiers. However, his list did attract a place for both Kumar Sangakkara and Brett Lee in an otherwise all South African all-time XI for the pacer.
South African pacer Steyn revealed his All-time XI, where he excluded the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. His playing XI has his former skipper, Graeme Smith at the top of the order alongside the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara. It was surprising to see the name of the Sri Lankan at the top of the order, given that he does not usually open in any format.
Jacques Kallis featured in the side as an all-rounder at No.4 alongside Johnty Rhodes and Quinton de Kock lower down the order. While his list did have some International stars, it also was formed alongside players that he played with or against at club-level. Dave Hawken, Bret Bargiachi and co all found a place in the South African pacer's All-time XI.
Lower down the order, however, there are some notable inclusions in the form of the Australian speedster Brett Lee and South African pacer and now-turned coach Allan Donald. The role of a sole spinner in the XI is taken over by the former Protea star Paul Harris.
Steyn’s Best XI he played with or against: Kumar Sangakkara, Graeme Smith, Dave Hawken, Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, Quinton de Kock, Bret Bargiachi, Peter Lombard, Brett Lee, Paul Harris, Allan Donald.
