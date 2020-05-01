Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah compete even in the training sessions, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has said that there is a heavy competition between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah even in the training session. The 33-year-old also added that he practised playing wide yorkers since the 2013-14 season when he was still playing in the middle-order for India and the Mumbai Indians.

Indian vice-captain, Rohit Sharma said that Mohammed Shami is one of the toughest bowlers to face in the nets alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He added that Shami relishes looking at the green track even in the training sessions, where he bounces the batsmen out. The right-handed opener revealed that there is a competition between the two bowlers for beating the batsmen in the nets.

“The pitches we have for net sessions are almost always green with moisture. And whenever Shami sees a green pitch, he eats extra biryani! Bumrah is also difficult but he has been around only for two-three years,” he said on the show ‘Double-Trouble,’ reported Indian Express.

“Shami, I have been playing since 2013. But yeah, right now there must be a competition going on between Bumrah and Shami, on who beats the bat most, who can hit the most on the helmets,” Rohit added.

On top of that, the MI skipper recalled an incident from 2013-14 season when he was practising to play the wide-yorkers to the point boundary for a six. He added that Lasith Malinga was crucial to his practice as he recalled his request to the Sri Lankan to bowl him five-six yorkers in the nets.

“That is my favourite shot (over the point), I used to bat in the lower-order. I requested Malinga (Lasith) to bowl me five-six yorkers even if it is on my foot. I used to take the ball on the full and try to middle it over the point boundary. From then, it has helped me play yorkers better,” recalled the 33-year-old.