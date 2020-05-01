Colin Graves to step down as ECB Chairman in August
Today at 7:28 PM
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that Colin Graves, who was set to hold his post as ECB Chairman until November, will now be stepping down in August. Graves’ decision to step down comes in the wake of the board confirming the postponement of ‘The Hundred’ to 2021.
Having served as the chairman of ECB for five years, from 2015, Colin Graves will step down from his position in August, two months ahead of the initial plan which had seen him hold his term till November. Graves’ decision to step down in August comes on the back of the ECB announcing the postponement of the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ to 2021. The ECB are also set to have already finalized Ian Whatmore as the replacement for Graves and the appointment of the former is set to be ratified in the AGM that is scheduled for the end of the month.
"With the launch of The Hundred unavoidably moved to 2021, I have reviewed last year's extension of my term as Chair, and put a request to the Board to now finish early, on 31 August," Graves was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
"It feels important to both the game and the ECB Board, to allow Ian Watmore to commence his role earlier than originally agreed. I have no doubt that his wealth of experience in sport, business and government will be invaluable as we navigate through this crisis.
"I have been extremely heartened by how cricket has come together in these recent, unimaginable times. There remains a long road ahead, but I have immense confidence in the excellent leadership of Tom Harrison, our Executive Management Team and the ECB Board as they shape the direction of our response to COVID-19."
Following his resignation as the chairman of the ECB, Graves is reportedly set to be eyeing to succeed India’s Shashank Manohar as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
