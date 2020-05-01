Colin Graves to step down as ECB Chairman in August

Having served as the chairman of ECB for five years, from 2015, Colin Graves will step down from his position in August, two months ahead of the initial plan which had seen him hold his term till November. Graves’ decision to step down in August comes on the back of the ECB announcing the postponement of the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ to 2021. The ECB are also set to have already finalized Ian Whatmore as the replacement for Graves and the appointment of the former is set to be ratified in the AGM that is scheduled for the end of the month.