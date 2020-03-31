Went outside to find out open car door and missing wallet, reveals Tim Paine

Australia Test Team captain Tim Paine says that his car’s door was open when he headed out and his wallet was also stolen from the car. Paine had his car parked outside on the road as he just converted his parking space from him to practice a few shots after the lockdown in the country.

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine's on Tuesday found that his wallet had been stolen from his brand new car. Paine’s car was broken into by robbers after he parked the vehicle on the street to make room for him to practice in the garage during the self-isolation period amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. He said that he moved the car out onto the street only to wake up this morning to a text saying that his credit card has been used.

“I have actually just turned the garage into a bit of a home gym and I want to hang the (stocking) off the bit where the garage door opens,” revealed Paine, reported Hindustan Times.

“I figured if I can, I can work on my cover drive while I’m at it, but I’ve actually hit a bit of a snag today because I moved the car out onto the street only to wake up this morning to a text saying my credit card has been used. I went outside and the car door was open and the wallet’s gone,” he added.

While Australia has suspended all the domestic and international cricket due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has badly affected the sporting calendar due to COVID-19 that has led to a global health scare. The IPL got postponed till April 15 last week, the PSL got cancelled on the semi-final day and now there are plans of pushing the T20 World Cup ahead but it is not confirmed yet.