Taking social distancing measures against COVID-19 very seriously, admits Joe Root

England’s Test captain Joe Root has revealed that he and his family are taking social distancing measures amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Based out of Sheffield, Root announced on Sunday that he had become a patron of the Children’s Hospital in a bit to support the NHS.

Amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak, governments and health organizations have urged the citizens, time and again, to exercise basic precautions such as social distancing. The UK is one of the 10 worst-hit countries by the virus — where at least 22,000 have been infected and 1,400 people have died.

With all sports activities being called-off or postponed indefinitely, the English cricketers have been experiencing a strange time. Not so for Root, who is enjoying the extra time at home with his family. He and his three-year-old son, Alfie, have been passing the time by playing a little bit of cricket.

"He's about 500 for 4 at the minute. It's a bit of a flat track here. I'm taking this very seriously, trying to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid contact at all costs. We're literally trying to get out as little as possible, be efficient with what we're buying and use. Try to be creative with our cooking, finding different ways of using what we've got in the fridge, not wasting anything,” Root said on a Zoom conference call, reported Cricbuzz.

The 29-year-old has been focusing on ensuring the safety and health of his families, while also doing his bit to support the National Health Service (NHS). Root helped his grandparents set up apps on their phones so they can stay in touch while becoming a patron of the Sheffield Children's Hospital.

"It is something I have wanted to get involved in for quite a while now. Very lucky in Sheffield we have that facility. It is great what the NHS has done and how they have dealt with the situation. The number of people who have volunteered is amazing and it is very special how communities have come together,” he said.

“It is motivating seeing how powerful it is when people come together and show support for a fantastic organisation like the NHS. We are very lucky to have it. We should appreciate it and not take it for granted,” Root added.