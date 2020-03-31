Rohit Sharma is my idol, reveals Haider Ali

He’s only 19 years old — i.e. still a teenager. But his attacking style of batting and stroke-making in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year has captured the imagination of one and all, including the likes of former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja. With 645 runs in seven first-class matches at an impressive average of 49.61 to his name, he is already being compared to the likes of his compatriot Babar Azam and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.