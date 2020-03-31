Rohit Sharma is my idol, reveals Haider Ali

Today at 10:51 AM
Pakistan cricket’s rising talent Haider Ali has revealed that India’s limited-overs vice-captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is his idol. The 19-year-old right-hander scored 239 runs in nine matches of PSL 2020 for the Peshawar Zalmi’s, before the T20 league was postponed due to COVID-19.
He’s only 19 years old — i.e. still a teenager. But his attacking style of batting and stroke-making in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year has captured the imagination of one and all, including the likes of former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja. With 645 runs in seven first-class matches at an impressive average of 49.61 to his name, he is already being compared to the likes of his compatriot Babar Azam and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
But Haider is more drawn to the elegance of Rohit, whose brutal hitting power has taken apart bowling attacks on a consistent basis over the past few years. Haider admits that he wants to model his game like the Indian opener in future.
“My idol is Rohit Sharma. The best thing about him is his strike rate and I want that in my game,” Haider Ali said in a video with Cricket Pakistan, reported Hindustan Times.
