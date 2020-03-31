Reports | Lancashire club chairman David Hodgkiss succumbs to coronavirus aged 71

David Hodgkiss, the chairman of the Lancashire cricket club in England, died aged 71 on Monday, March 30, after contracting the novel coronavirus. Hodgkiss took over as chairman in April 2017 from Michael Cairns, having previously served in the roles of honorary treasurer and vice-chairman.

Having first joined in 1998, Hodgkiss has been on the board at Old Trafford for 22 years. Yesterday, he succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, which has affected more than 700,000 people worldwide, killing almost entirely either veterans or ones with prior health issues.

"Further to the announcement from his family, it is with great sadness that Lancashire Cricket announces the passing of its Chairman, David Hodgkiss OBE. David served the club with distinction over many years including holding the offices of treasurer, vice-chairman and latterly chairman. He was much loved by everyone at Lancashire Cricket Club and respected throughout the cricketing world," a club statement said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family. A further statement will be released in due course but at this time we ask that everybody respects the family's privacy," the statement added.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the UK badly too, infecting more than 22,000 and killing at least 1,400. The worldwide death toll stands at 37,820.