Reports | IPL cancellation could lead to domestic players taking pay-cuts

Losses for the stakeholders aside, it is now believed that a full cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would considerably affect BCCI’s revenue, meaning it could ask the domestic players to take pay-cuts. As things stand, the chances of the 13th edition of the happening look very bleak.

While there is plenty of chatter about the losses that the BCCI and the stakeholders could face should the IPL be cancelled, a topic that’s hardly discussed is the impact that the cancellation could have on players, especially the fringe ones. Given the BCCI generates a chunk of its revenue from the T20 extravaganza, a cancellation of the tournament could mean that they might need to take drastic measures to cut down their losses, one of which would be to ask domestic players to take pay-cuts.

Speaking to TOI, Ashok Malhotra, the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association, went on to describe the current situation as ‘unavoidable’ and added that domestic players getting affected financially is a realistic possibility.

"The BCCI earns its money from cricket. If cricket is not happening, where will the money come from? We have to be sensible here. So, it's not just international cricketers but domestic players will also be affected. It's not the board's fault. This is an unavoidable situation,” Malhotra told TOI.

Meanwhile, franchise officials and owners, speaking anonymously, also confirmed that the players are yet to be paid and shed light on how the payment process to the players works.

“The system of IPL payments is that 15 per cent is paid a week before the tournament starts. 65 per cent more is paid during the tournament. The remaining 20 percent is paid within a stipulated time after the tournament ends," a senior official of an IPL franchise told PTI.

"The BCCI has specific guidelines. Obviously, no player will be paid as of now.”

BCCI, towards mid-March, confirmed that they will take a call on the future of IPL 13 after monitoring the COVID-19 situation, but as things stand, it looks highly likely that the competition will be called off.