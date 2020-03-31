Reports | BCCI wants to host IPL during August-September window amidst Asia Cup

Despite all the futile attempts of starting the IPL during the March-May window, BCCI has now resorted to its last-ditch effort of shifting the tournament to the August-September window, with Asia Cup hindering the chances. However, they are sure that they could make the ACC postpone the Asia Cup.

The attempts of staging the Indian Premier League action this March-May window looks grim, with the widespread COVID-19. While the government has issued a lockdown till April 14, the same is set to continue with the virus being in stage 3-4. That rules out the possibility of hosting the tournament in the summer.

However, the BCCI is confident that they could utilise the August-September window to host this year’s edition of the cash-rich tournament. While it looks easy, there is one catch to it, the Indian cricketing board will have to convince the Asian Cricket Council to postpone the Asia Cup. With the cup being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it looks unlikely that they will agree to postpone the tournament to after the T20 World Cup.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly. We are looking at a window in August-September,” told a BCCI official to Hindustan Times.

The Indian board is hopeful of pulling their makeshift plans off, with Star Sports being the common broadcaster for both the tournament. While even if BCCI does manage to get it all sorted, there are chances that the Indian monsoon factor could play a big part. So finding venues for the truncated tournament might very well be a major factor that BCCI might have to consider.