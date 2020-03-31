Michael Vaughan the greatest England captain I've played against, states Shane Warne
Shane Warne has chosen Michael Vaughan as the captain of his greatest England XI, labeling the right-hander the best English skipper he has played against. Warne, who also went on to name his greatest Ashes XI, surprisingly omitted Steve Waugh from his team, opting for Allan Border over the former.
Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Andrew Flintoff are among the England players to feature in Shane Warne's greatest Ashes XI, consisting of players he had faced and played with in his illustrious 15-year-career. The spinner chose Michael Vaughan as the captain of his greatest England XI and Allan Border to lead the Ashes XI. Warne also chose the greatest Australia XI and the greatest England XI out of players he had played with or against. Michael Vaughan was chosen as the captain of the latter.
"Michael Vaughan was the best England captain I played against," said Shane Warne, as quoted by Times of India.
The leggie surprisingly omitted Steve Waugh, who had captained Australia for a significant portion of his career, by replacing him with Allan Border, who Warne felt was a better fit due to being left-handed.
"Steve Waugh could have easily made the side, but I chose to go for Allan Border as he was left-handed," Warne said.
Warne's greatest Australia XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, Glenn McGrath, Merv Hughes.
Warne's greatest England XI: Graham Gooch, Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart, Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Dareen Gough, Steve Harmison, James Anderson.
Warne's greatest Ashes XI: Matthew Hayden, Graham Gooch, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn McGrath
