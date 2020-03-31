Michael Vaughan the greatest England captain I've played against, states Shane Warne

Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Andrew Flintoff are among the England players to feature in Shane Warne's greatest Ashes XI, consisting of players he had faced and played with in his illustrious 15-year-career. The spinner chose Michael Vaughan as the captain of his greatest England XI and Allan Border to lead the Ashes XI. Warne also chose the greatest Australia XI and the greatest England XI out of players he had played with or against. Michael Vaughan was chosen as the captain of the latter.