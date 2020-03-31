ICC should extend duration of Test Championship to make things fair, opines Misbah-Ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq desires for the ICC to extend the duration of the ICC World Test Championship to make the competition fair, as cricket comes to a standstill owing to the novel coronavirus. The final of the World Test Championship is set to be played at Lord's in 2021.

According to the original schedule, the inaugural ICC Test Championship runs from 2019-2021. Pakistan had to postpone a Test of the championship against Bangladesh at home following the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month, and, amidst pandemonium, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has come out and suggested that there should be an extension of the time span of the ICC World Test Championship in order to make the playing ground a fair one.

"I just think that all teams must get equal opportunities in the championship even if matches are rescheduled. Whenever cricket resumes all teams should get equal opportunity in the ICC World Test Championship to try to play in the final. The tournament can be extended beyond 2021," said Misbah, as quoted by Times of India.

The ICC has indicated that it would talk to member boards to find a solution to the matches of the championship which will be hit by the pandemic, and one option which will be discussed would be awarding points for cancelled matches. The former Pakistan skipper also added that if teams didn't get equal opportunity to play in the championship, results would not be fair.

"The tournament should be extended, that is my view. That is the only way we can find and end the event in a balanced way. Matches can be rescheduled if the event is extended,” he added.

Pakistan team is placed on the fifth spot with 140 points from five games under their belt. After the Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan's next assignment in the World Test Championship is a Test series away in England.