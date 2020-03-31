Getting players fit and launching them into greatness - The Ramji Srinivasan way

Like every other sport in the world, Cricket, too, extends beyond the individuals who take the field. It is a team sport by every means and often, it is the individuals - or rather a team of individuals - behind the scenes who enable the athletes to extract the best out of themselves.

But unlike the stars on the field who are lauded, celebrated and rewarded, the ones off it, the ones who made the success a possibility, choose to remain unknown and keep doing what they do and know best - influence the lives of a several thousand athletes, be it at the grassroot levels or the international stage. One such behind-the-screen superstar who made India’s World Cup dream in 2011 a reality is Ramji Srinivasan, the man who served as the Strength & Conditioning coach of the Indian Cricket Team during their World Cup Triumph in 2011.

A man who is never short of words or some witty humour, Srinivasan laid the foundation for the Indian team to become the supremely fit team that it is today, and, in his four years with the team between 2009 and 2013, brought about a lot of cultural changes within the side. In an exclusive chat with SportsCafe, Srinivasan recalled how the fitness regime was completely changed and restructured when he took over as the Strength & Conditioning coach of the national side in 2009 and how players were provided with individualized schedules to keep themselves fit.

“We (the S&C team) brought in loads of changes, including the nutritional aspect. When we started preparing for the 2011 World Cup, loads of things changed from body fat percentage to individualized schedule,” Srinivasan told SportsCafe.

“Everybody had an individualized schedule because the players who I was working with were all over thirty; on the other hand, the players today are in their twenties.”

Srinivasan took over as the S&C coach of the Indian Cricket Team at quite a tricky period, as there were youngsters like Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma breaking into the side, while there were also veterans like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the twilight of their careers. The former S&C coach of the national team admitted that age does play a significant part in the fitness of a player, but did point towards a few exceptions - Sachin and Dhoni - who he believes can compete with the fittest of young athletes and have set a benchmark for the years to come.

“You cannot compare the fitness levels of a thirty-something-year-old to a mid twenty-year-old. But there are exceptions. Dhoni, for example, can give any youngster a run for his money. And similar Sachin. With 24 years of international cricket under his belt, despite incurring a lot of injuries in his career, he played without flinching till 2013, till the age of 40.”

In fact, the word ‘exception’ was the theme of the speech Srinivasan had given on the stage at the Global Sports Injury Conclave, minutes before he interacted with me and my colleague Bastab during a snack-break at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bengaluru. Srinivasan, in his speech, stressed on how the Federers and Sachins and Dhonis of the world are exceptions and why their bodies should not be considered as the benchmark to judge and treat budding young sportspersons.

Given his first-hand experience in dealing with injury-prone pacers such as Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma or Sreesanth, we decided to get some valuable insight on the process of reintegrating an injured bowler back into the team and the role of an S&C coach in doing the same. Srinivasan explained how the terms ‘fitness’ and ‘bowling fitness’ considerably differ from each other and stated that all an S&C coach could do is ensure that the bowler is ‘physiologically fit’. According to him, however, the final call - i.e. deciding whether the bowler is fit to get back to high-level action - can only be taken by coach and/or the captain, after closely monitoring them.

“People need to understand that bowling fitness is different from just general fitness; protocols are different, process is different and the testing methodologies are different. What intensity the bowler is bowling in, only the coaches and captain should decide on those parameters. From a strength & conditioning point of view, we can say whether a player is physiologically fit, but it’s up to the coaches and the captain to say that the player is 100% match fit.

“It’s the coaches job (to decide a player’s fitness). The physio can attest to certain things - whether the bowler is showing any discomfort or if the bowler is bowling at the right intensity. The physio can give a certificate, but it is up to the coach to see if the bowler is able to bowl with 100% efficiency over a period of time and whether he’ll immediately fit into the scheme of things.”

Managing and overseeing a fast bowler can be a very tricky task, and no one knows it better than Srinivasan himself, with the former S&C coach of the national team having personally worked with Lakshmipathy Balaji, whose career was hampered and cut short by recurring injuries. Srinivasan is of the belief that everybody is built in a certain way and reacts to pressure differently and stated that there is no fixed method or way of going about things. Srinivasan emphasized on the need to have exclusive, tailor-made protocols for individuals - based on their body - in order to keep them fit for a sustained period of time.

“Each and everybody is like a thumb impression. If somebody is trying to follow Bumrah’s action tomorrow he might have a stress fracture right away, maybe even when he is 14 or 15. One man’s food is another man’s poison. You’ve got to be very careful with the way the players are handled. So if you take someone like a Bumrah, managing him should be very specific and his protocols must be tailor-made for him.”

The world of sport, over the course of the last 20 years, has foreseen a gigantic increase in standards - in terms of fitness and just performance, in general - with athletes shattering records, showing enormous endurance in the process. According to Srinivasan, there is only one factor solely responsible for this astronomic bar-rise.

“Sports science and data,” he said, when asked what’s enabled the athletes to not only outperform, but shatter the benchmark said by the predecessors.

“What you’re able to infer from the data is very important. What you infer from the data and how you’re going to execute what you inferred and transfer it onto the athlete successfully over a period of time is where the success lies. And it’s teamwork. It’s not all up to one man. It’s the synergy.”

According to Srinivasan, the injection of science into sport will ensure a constant evolution of athletes, and he believes we’re not far away from the day when we’ll see ambi-dextrous bowlers and batsmen who will do stupendous stuff for a sustained period of time - and excel at it.

“A lot of science has come into play now; it’s an evolution. Ten years down the line, we might see ambi-dextrous cricketers; we might see a bowler who bowls pace with his left-hand and spin with his right hand; we might see a batsman who might switch (hands) every over. That’s the whole process of evolution. And in a few years time, players will definitely be 100 times fitter than what they are now.”