Daily-wagers waiting for food was heart-wrenching, we had to help somehow, says Nikit Dhumal

Maharashtra fast bowler Nikit Dhumal has said that he and Naushad Shaikh were compelled to help out seeing the heart-wrenching sight of daily-wage workers waiting for food or money amid the COVID-19 crisis. The duo initiated a crowd-funding campaign, on Sunday, to support at least 50 families.

It is often said that the worst of times brings the best out of man. And in such a crisis as the one brought by the coronavirus pandemic, every little act of kindness counts. Every contribution makes an impact. With India under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, the daily wagers and underprivileged have been left stranded without food or money.

"We heard that our ground staff at Nehru Stadium were without food and money. They hail from Uttar Pradesh and can't go to their villages. They can't work either. And there are many like them who depend on the daily wages. Myself and Naushad, along with a few social workers, decided to gather funds for these daily wagers and help them during this period. We have been seeing people near our society, who sit on roads, in the hope of getting some food or help. The sight is heart-wrenching," Dhumal told TOI.

The campaign, 'Gamechangers Relief Fund', has managed to collect over one lakh rupees in a day. Given that the reaction has been beyond expectations, Dhumal said that the duo will extend their support to as many families as possible. Initially, they’d only targeted 50 families.

"We started only on Sunday. We already have around a lakh. Earlier we had targeted to help around 50 families, but since we are getting a good response, we will look to help as many more as we can," he said.

Shaikh, a top-order batsman for the worst-affected state in the country, revealed that the idea of crowd-funding was possible because the duo was well connected with many influential people. Donations to the campaign are open till Saturday, April 4.

"We will keep the donations open till Saturday. Will start using the funds from Sunday onwards. We have played in many states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. We know so many cricketers, officials, who can help us in this cause. We will help the needy families, who we know personally, as well as the others with the help of the social workers and NGOs in our knowledge. We will give away grocery, food or even money, depending on their need," Shaikh said.

Thus far, COVID-19 has infected at least 1,200 people in the country, killing 32. Maharashtra has had 243 cases confirmed so far, with 10 succumbing to the virus.