Cricket South Africa not planning to ask players to take pay-cut for upcoming season
Today at 8:23 PM
CSA is not planning to implement pay cuts for Protea players during the coronavirus pandemic, though future salaries could be affected. The Proteas' tour of India in March was cut short due to the proliferation of COVID-19 and all forms of cricket in RSA was cancelled for 60 days, from March 16.
A number of sports teams and organisations around the world have either reduced the salaries of players and officials, or cut their staff numbers in the wake of the virus outbreak that has crippled global sport. But when it comes to player salaries for the South African 2020-21 cricket season, things are stable as of the moment, but the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the country's cricketers earn less in the future, Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Jacques Faul has said.
"We have budgeted for the amount. It is a centralised system and both the national team and franchise players are budgeted for. At this stage we will have enough capacity to see us through the season. But in the long term, even if we cover this season, we will have to look at what the situation is going to be after that and the financial impact it has. In our situation, I cannot see any player getting less money this season, but going forward I can see a situation where players might have to receive less," said CEO Jacques Faul, as quoted by The Times of India.
"How much will be available to pay players (next season)? We need to see the total effect of Covid-19. And of course, players right now miss out on appearance fees and win bonuses. If we have series postponed and they are played at a later date, then they can make it up. If not, that is lost income," he added.
Faul added CSA is currently undertaking scenario-based planning on the impact of no cricket for the next three, six or nine months. South Africa's next scheduled international assignment is a Test and limited overs tour of the West Indies, starting late July.
