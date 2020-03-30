Would definitely do well overseas if given more chances, claims Umesh Yadav

India pacer Umesh Yadav, who has almost turned into a home-specialist of sorts, admitted that his lack of game-time away from home is frustrating and believes that he will do well if he’s given a continuous run. The Vidarbha quick further lavished praise on the trio of Bumrah, Ishant and Shami.

In his so-far nine-year-long Test career, Umesh Yadav has developed a reputation for himself as one of most frustrating players in the team. Unplayable one day and hideous on the other, Umesh has blown hot-and-cold since making his debut back in 2011 and, more often than not, has visibly left the fans frustrated with the ‘what could have been’ factor. With him weirdly excelling more in Indian conditions in comparison to the more helpful overseas wickets, the management, in the last three years or so, have seen the Vidarbha pacer as a home specialist, with him having played just one overseas Test since the start of 2019.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the 32-year-old voiced his frustration over his lack of game-time away from home and stated that he could only get better - and get to know the conditions and adapt - if he’s given more chances, a continuous run outside of India. However, the right-arm pacer admitted that it was important for him to focus on delivering whenever he’s given a chance and stated that it was important to not slide into a pool of negativity.

"You do well in Indian conditions and you get an image like that. It’s sort of unfair as if I get regular chances in overseas Tests, I would definitely do well. I hardly get two matches in a row. Unless you play more in those conditions, you will not learn more about those conditions,” Umesh told Indian express.

“I have stopped bothering too much about all this. The benchmark in our team is high, and I just want to do well in whatever opportunity I get. You have to always keep your fitness levels high, think that you can play any time. If you get into negativity, you won’t find motivation to train and be fit."

Despite his lack of chances, Umesh, however, understands that it is important to keep himself motivated and deliver when given a chance, something that he was unable to do in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. He lavished praise on his teammates Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami and admitted that he understood the reason for him being overlooked often, given his compatriots are world-class bowlers themselves.

"You do feel a touch bad that you aren’t getting as many chances. I used to feel a bit down in the past about sitting on the sidelines and watching. But it’s important that you make yourself understand the situation. I realised that it’s not healthy if I slip into pity. That feeling isn’t good as you won’t be able to perform well when you get a chance.

"You can’t complain too much as the other three- Ishant (Sharma), (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah are bowling well. So I can understand that for a team management, getting the right balance wouldn’t be easy. All four of us are experienced bowlers."