Varun Chakravarthy, who was snapped up by KKR, confessed that he is worried about the start of IPL, with many things resting upon the cash-rich league for the off-spinner. Injuries and a not-so-great IPL debut pushed the 28-year-old back, with him missing a large chunk of the 2019 season.

A nervous IPL debut that lasted just one over and a career threatening shoulder injury would have been a huge setback for any player. Some may even have given up thoughts of making a comeback. But not Varun Chakravarthy. Patience, self-belief and hardwork have helped the Tamil Nadu spinner get back to business.

Varun’s story is no secret, as he waits from IPL to IPL to feel that spring in his strides. The 28-year-old is not exactly a Tamil Nadu regular in domestic cricket, with his career hingeing on the IPL, which is the closest thing to stardom for him. Injuries and a not-so-great IPL debut pushed him back as he was preparing to show his mettle for Kolkata Knight Riders, which bought him for Rs 4 crore this year. The wait gets longer by the day but the 28-year-old is hopeful that this, too, will pass.

"It feels very sad that the world has come to a standstill. Hope, we all fight together and defeat the virus...on the other hand, yes I am worried about when will the IPL happen....because many things rest upon it for me," said Varun, as quoted by Times of India.

Born in Mewat, a historical region of Haryana, Shahbaz Ahmed's journey has not been an easy one after having levitated from skewed urbanisation and catastrophes. The 25-year-old made his first-class debut for Bengal in 2018-19 edition of Ranji Trophy and was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore, but now might have to wait to don the RCB red and gold, as the possibility of having even a curtailed IPL is getting slimmer by the da.

The youngster described the feeling of getting picked in the auction as a 'dream come true' and revealed that he was planning to receive valuable tips from the star-studded duo of Kohli and de Villiers. He, however, realizes the magnitude of the current crisis and stated that it's important for the people to hang in there.

"It was a dream come true when RCB picked me from the auction. I couldn't have been more proud that I will share the dressing room with the Indian captain and ABD. I would get to bowl to them in nets and ask for their tips. But we all know how the situation is. We need to tide over crisis", said Ahmed.