Virat Kohli pledges support in battle against COVID-19 pandemic

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli has been urging people to stay at home and took it to Twitter to announce the decision.

The unprecedented health crisis has brought the sporting world to a standstill, leading to the cancellation and postponement of many huge events, including the Tokyo Olympics. The IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15 and could now even be cancelled or postponed further with the country in a 21-day lockdown till April 14.

Kohli took it to Twitter to announce his decision of pledging support towards the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). He said their hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many. However, he did not specify how much the couple would be donating.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," tweeted Kohli, reported The Times Of India.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 1000-mark with over 25 deaths reported in the country due to the deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last Tuesday, ordered the three-week total lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which spreads rapidly. A number of sports personalities have come forward with contributions to fight the disease.

Shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic. The BCCI has contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM Relief fund. Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakhs while cricketer Suresh Raina contributed Rs 52 lakhs.