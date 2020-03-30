Training four hours every day to keep myself fit, reveals Kartik Tyagi

India U19 tearaway Kartik Tyagi shared that he is spending his time under lockdown polishing fast bowling skills in his backyard to prepare himself for when the season resumes. Tyagi shared that he doesn’t have any big plans for when he joins the star-studded Rajasthan camp, if IPL 13 happens.

India U19 speedster Kartik Tyagi’s dream of debuting in the IPL alongside the likes of Jos Buttler, Steven Smith and Ajinkya Rahane has been put on hold as COVID-19 wreaks havoc around the world. Tyagi came into limelight with a stellar display of his blistering pace in South Africa as his team finished runners up in the U19 World Cup.

The lanky Uttar Pradesh quick isn’t sitting around his house waiting for the pandemic to be over but is toiling hard to polish his skills in the meantime. Tyagi has a pitch in his backyard and he is using his time under lockdown to prepare for the tests that lie ahead of him in his relatively young career.

"I can't think about the uncontrollables. My job is to train and be ready as and when action starts. I train four hours every day. Two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening," Tyagi told TOI.

"Yes, I have pitch in my backyard so I am able to do single wicket bowling. Also I am doing a bit of physical training with the medicine ball. Currently, I am working on both my frontfoot and backfoot landing. Also, I am following the routines given by our trainer Anand Date.”

When asked if he has any grand plans when he joins the big names in the RR camp when and if the IPL season goes forward, surprisingly, the 18-year-old's answer was not in the affirmative. Tyagi shared that he would rather like to assess where he stands in the grand stage of the cash rich league.

"Nothing as such. What I thought was when I am there with the best in the business, I need to see where I stand," he signed off.