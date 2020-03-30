Shane Watson's sledging fuelled my aggressive spell, reveals Wahab Riaz

In the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, in front of a capacity Adelaide crowd, Pakistani pace bowler Wahab Riaz came up with a sensational bowling performance that will stand the test of time for years to come. Aussies were relentless, getting under their oppositions' skin right from the word go, but that inadvertently made Wahab more hostile. While 54/2 in nine overs does not paint the right picture, it was Wahab's spell that caused Australia all kinds of trouble at their own den.