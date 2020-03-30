Selectors need to decide if drafting MS Dhoni into the side will be fair, opines Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan feels that MS Dhoni must continue playing for India, but stated that it was up to the selectors to decide whether it will be fair to do so, taking into consideration the other players. Pathan added that sporting events shouldn’t be prioritised over health, in these dire times.

As the fate of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets pushed into darkness by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, speculations around former India skipper MS Dhoni’s future in the national side have risen again. The postponed season of the cash-rich league was supposed to be Dhoni’s springboard to propel him back into the national side in time for the T20 World Cup.

While many experts have given their opinion, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan seems to differ by some margin as he feels that Dhoni must go on to don the Indian jersey again. But the left-arm quick, hailing from Baroda, also added that its the board’s call to decide whether drafting Dhoni back into the side will be fair on the incumbents.

“He obviously needs to play. If he does, he should for India. He is the most amazing cricketer we have. He has been fantastic for the country. He has given so much to the world of cricket. But if he is just drafted in, will it be fair for those who have been playing regularly is an important question. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been playing consistently for a year. So, this question needs to be answered by the board,” Pathan told New Indian Express.

The widespread COVID 19 outbreaks around the world has claimed more than 30,000 lives by now and has put a big question mark on the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year. Pathan opined that ICC must be watchful of the situation around the world and should put public health first, while taking a call about the gala event.

“It is very important that all governments take proper measures. Sporting activities should obviously be postponed. Nothing is bigger than life. Like the postponement of IPL, everyone should consider the situation every month. Be it ICC or any national board, all organisations need to see the situation in Australia (for the T20 World Cup) every three, four weeks and then take a decision. If something has to be deferred or cancelled, so be it. You cannot do anything because you need to save lives, which should be the most important thing on everybody’s mind at the moment.”