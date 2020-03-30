Reports | No mega auctions next year, IPL 2020 highly unlikely

The increasing spread of the COVID-19 might result in cancellation of IPL 2020 after it was delayed to start on April 15 from its initial schedule, with next year’s mega auction in limbo. This year’s season will likely go ahead next year, but an official confirmation if awaited on the same.

Despite not yet being made official by IPL’s governing council, the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league is on the verge of getting cancelled. After being shifted to April 15 from its initial schedule of March 29, the tournament’s start has been marred with the spread of COVID-19. The reports added that the Indian board is still awaiting an announcement from the Indian government and sports ministry for the final call on the tournament.

“IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk. One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year,” a source in the IPL administration informed Indian Express.

With visas suspended for the foreign players, alongside Australia reportedly closing its border for the next six months, there is very little that the governing council could do. On top of that, next year’s mega auctions will now be shifted to 2021 with the 2020 edition of the tournament likely to become 2021’s.

Earlier in the month, BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly said that he hoped for a truncated league to go ahead this season. However, given that the spread of the virus has not yet come to a closure, everything looks unlikely.

“Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” it added.