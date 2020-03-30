Reports | Asia Cup likely to be called off, concedes BCCI official

Reports have suggested that Asia Cup 2020 is no more on the cards due to uncertainty over the amount of damage the COVID-19 pandemic will inflict on the governing bodies. The tournament was scheduled to be played in September, with both India and Pakistan partaking in the T20 competition.

As the COVID-19 tightens its grip on the world as the pandemic spreads, sporting events around the world have come to a dead stop, like every other activity. The pandemic is not only claiming lives but also distorting the future of the human race along with important sporting events like the Olympics and the Euros, with both tournaments already being postponed.

Joining a long list of tournaments across the world which stand on the verge of being called off is the Asia Cup 2020. According to a TOI report, a BCCI official opined that the tournament is no more in the cards owing to the uncertainty of the damage the ongoing pandemic will cause both financially and physically.

"Though it doesn't seem right to be talking about cricket schedules as of now, we can safely assume that Asia Cup isn't a possibility. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 is unknown as of now. The job losses across sectors and the impact on the economy is also unknown," a BCCI official told TOI.

"The sports organisation are also hit deeply and there will be some tough measures once some semblance of normalcy returns. There are liabilities and difficulties that the board (BCCI) faces and it will be a new kind of a challenge to deal with them."

The 2020 Asia Cup was seen as an important tournament where the Asian teams would have tested their strength ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. According to a PCB official, their governing body, which was supposed to be the host of the tournament, won’t be able to comment on the fate of the tournament until the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting takes place.

"We cannot throw light on when the next Asian Cricket Council meeting will take place and on decisions around the Asia Cup and its fate," the PCB official said.

The ongoing pandemic has already led to the postponement of the Olympics, while the Indian Premier League (IPL) also looks set to be postponed.