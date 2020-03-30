Planning to quit international cricket after World T20, reveals Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez has revealed his intentions of quitting international cricket post the World T20, stating he plans to participate only in T20 leagues. Last week, Hafeez landed himself in trouble with the PCB when he criticised the move to bring back the tainted Sharjeel Khan into the setup.

Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has decided to hang up his boots from international cricket and has decided to ply his trade across leagues all around the world, post the World T20 in Australia. As things stand, Hafeez is keen to represent Pakistan in this year's T20 World Cup before quitting the big stage. The former Pakistan skipper said that his main ambition is to play for his country in the T20 World Cup and help them do well in the tournament.

"After World T20 I have decided I will retire from international cricket and just focus on playing in T20 leagues," said Hafeez, as quoted by Times of India.

Fondly called as ‘professor’ for his deep knowledge of the game, Hafeez has appeared in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 91 T20 internationals and made yet another comeback to the Pakistan team for the T20 series at home against Bangladesh in February after the national selectors had ignored him after the World Cup last year in England. The former national T20 captain landed himself in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board when he criticised the move to bring back the tainted Sharjeel Khan into the national setup.

Hafeez has already retired from Test cricket and only plays the white-ball format. Hafeez, 39, also said he has not decided what he would like to take up after his retirement from the game.

"It could be coaching, I don't know when the time comes I will make up my mind," he added.