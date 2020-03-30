Perfect time to organise Women's IPL, believes Anjum Chopra

Legendary women’s cricketer Anjum Chopra stated that she is in favour of a women's IPL and attested that this is the perfect time to hold the mega event. This year's four-team Women's T20 Challenge is scheduled to be played on the sidelines of the IPL playoffs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Recently, India women's ODI captain Mithali Raj urged the BCCI to conduct the Women's IPL next year, saying the board should not "wait forever" for it, and that the tournament could initially be started on a "smaller scale".

This year's four-team Women's T20 Challenge was scheduled to be played on the sidelines of the IPL playoffs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. However, the fate of IPL hangs in the balance with the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the postponement of the league until at least mid-April. This year's edition of the Women's T20 Challenge will also see seven matches as against four last time and just one the year before.

The number of teams have also increased to 4 this time as compared to last time's 3 and Legendary women’s cricketer Anjum Chopra has said that she is in favour of holding any tournament or series that would help the women players progress.

"The reason why we are talking about IPL is that the women’s team has been doing consistently well at the international level. So for me, as long as whatever helps the team to progress, I am all for it, whether it is an IPL or any international series or tournament. The idea is to play more and more matches," said Anjum, as quoted by India Today.

Earlier, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, too, had stated that this would be an ideal time for the BCCI to consider launching a Women's IPL. The calls for a Women's IPL have also grown louder after India's startling showing in the Women's T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia in the Final.