MS Dhoni trained for CSK like he did 2 years ago, reveals Lakshmipathy Balaji

CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji has stated that MS Dhoni was preparing for the 2020 Indian Premier League with the same intensity that he has had over the years. As speculations rife about MSD’s international return, Balaji added that Dhoni doesn't look too much into the future.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has, among other things, severely affected the global sporting calendar. Major tournaments across the globe have either been cancelled or pushed indefinitely. IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15 and uncertainty surrounds the 13th edition of the cash-rich league due to the growing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 was seen as a potential comeback medium for MS Dhoni who has been away from the team since the 2019 World Cup. Lakshmipathy Balaji said that Dhoni trained for CSK like he did 2 years ago.

"MS Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focussed on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same. Dhoni was focussed on getting ready for the IPL. He is that kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time," revealed Balaji, reported India Today.

Dhoni landed in Chennai in the 1st week of March after taking to the nets at Ranchi and trained with a few of his CSK teammates. Talking on the CSK training camp that was called off after the Covid-19 pandemic, Balaji revealed that the players ticked all the boxes when it came to preparation in the lead up to IPL 2020.

"We had 2 wonderful camps. We had a conditioning camp in February. And another in March where close to 10 players were there. We did good work, focused on fitness drills, specific techniques. We ticked all the boxes. The players were looking forward to the season. We had a very good camp but unfortunately it had to be paused or halted. It was necessary to do this," Balaji said.