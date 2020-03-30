IPL 2020 | IPL is all about playing in different conditions and wickets, admits Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ahead of his debut season in the cash-rich tournament, Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed that IPL is all about playing in different conditions and wickets. He also said that he has been in touch with Zubin Bharucha and added that he is following the fitness drills assigned to him.

Rajasthan Royals have often been the standing ground for youngsters to showcase their talent. In the past, the franchise has been home to some India’s finest talents and nothing has changed this season. After getting on board two of India’s U-19 stars, Kartik Tyagi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Royals were looking to get the most of the two stars in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Even the delayed start has not stopped Jaiswal from striking the ball in the Royals’ pre-season training camp. Following the pre-season, Jaiswal admitted that the tournament is all about playing in different conditions and on different wickets. The youngster who was named Player of Tournament in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup went on to add that he has been in constant contact with the franchise’s head of cricket, Zubin Bharucha.

“I had good practice sessions. IPL is all about playing in different conditions and on different wickets. Zubin Sir told me a lot of things,” said Jaiswal, reported The Hindu.

He also added that he has been working on his fitness drills while also being in touch with his coach Jwala Singh. However, this break comes in at a bad time for Jaiswal, who hoped to continue his golden form into the cash-rich tournament.

“I got a good start in U-19, but now I have to keep working to do even better so that I can play at the highest level. I am doing whatever I can do at home. I am doing my fitness drills and I am trying to remain spirited by constantly talking to my coach, Jwala Singh. Now I have time to play with my little sister, which is a great thing.”