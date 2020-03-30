If I have to choose any batsman to bat at any conditions it would be Tendulkar, reveals Shane Warne

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne has stated that if he has to choose any batsman to bat at any conditions he would just choose Sachin Tendulkar. During the Instagram Live session, the Aussie has proclaimed that Brian Lara and Tendulkar are the greatest to wield the willow in his era.

Citizens across the globe have been asked to prevent all sorts of social gatherings and practice home quarantine, which is the need of the hour to deal with the global crisis which has led to several casualties. Thus, many cricketers are active on social media platforms and trying to keep up with their fans in such tumultuous times. Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne joined the bandwagon and recently proclaimed Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest to wield the willow in his era.

“If I have to choose any batsman to bat at any conditions, it is a real toss-up between Tendulkar and Lara, but I would just choose Tendulkar. If we have to chase 400 runs on the last day, I would definitely pick Lara. There were these two guys, then there was daylight and after that, the rest of the batsmen came,” said Warne, reported Hindustan Times.

While Tendulkar played 200 Tests and scored 15,921 runs at an average 53.78 while in 463 ODIs he scored 18,426 runs with an average 44.83. Lara, on the other hand, played 131 longest format games and scored 11,953 runs with an average of 52.88. In 299 ODIs, he scored 10,405 runs including 19 centuries and 63 fifties. During his recent Instagram Live video, the former leg-spinner also named his all-time Test XI.

“I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian openers,” said Warne.