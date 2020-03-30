HCA donates Rs 50 lakh to PM CARES fund

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) donated Rs 50 lakh to PM CARES fund to help the government fight the dreaded Covid-19 virus, which has put India into lockdown. The governing body had earlier offered the Telangana government to use the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to set up isolation centres.

As the nation rallies to help the government fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) chipped in with its part to help the country fight off this invisible enemy. The governing body donated Rs 50 lakh to PM CARES fund, a fund set up by the Prime Minister, where the citizens can contribute towards the noble cause.

The HCA informed that it is their way to do their part in fighting off the threat and the amount will be deducted from BCCI’s annual subsidy. The noble step was in line with the directive of the BCCI which asked every associated member to contribute to the fund.

“With the world going through tough time because of the virus, we feel it is our minimum responsibility to chip in our own little way for the fund,” the secretary said of HCA said, reported TOI. “This amount will be directly deducted from the BCCI annual subsidy,” he added.

Earlier, the governing body had offered the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal to the Telangana government to set up isolation centres.