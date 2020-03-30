Haven’t been used properly by selectors in white ball cricket, asserts Umesh Yadav

India quick Umesh Yadav expressed utter disappointment on not getting enough chances to prove his mettle with the white ball, having not gotten a long run in the format. Yadav stressed that he would prove his worth if he is ever given a series of ODIs, unlike what it has been with him until now.

India pacer Umesh Yadav is renowned for his ridiculously fast bowling which has troubled batsmen, no matter the format, but consistency has been the prime concern for him, due to which he's been in and out of the team. But the 32-year-old Vidarbha pacer feels that it’s the lack of chances that has been the primary reason behind his undoing, irrespective of the format.

Yadav went on to lash out at the selectors for not giving him opportunities with the white ball and rewarding the hard work he has put in to get where he is. The Vidarbha lad complained of not being given consistent opportunities which he feels never allowed him to settle in as a wicket-taking option for the limited-overs side.

Yadav went on claim that he will prove his mettle with the white ball if he gets a series of ODIs, something he didn’t get after coming out of the 2015 World Cup as India’s top wicket-taker.

"I haven’t understood that. White or red, the skill lies in swinging the ball, na? I can do it as I have done it," he said. "Of course, the lengths will vary and that is obvious and down to cricketing intelligence. If I get a series of ODIs, I feel I can prove myself as a wicket-taking bowler," Yadav told Indian Express.

“I do feel I haven’t been used properly by selectors in ODIs. Get a game here and there, then sit out for six months. It does get difficult. Career has never been stable. Always up and down. I did well at the 2015 World Cup, but then again out.

"On a lighter side, no one has to worry about my workload management as I don’t get enough work!."

Umesh, who has represented India in 75 ODIs, last featured in a One Day International in 2018 against the Windies, a game where he finished with figures of 1/78.