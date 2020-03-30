Australia's national contract’s announcement postponed by a month

The Official announcement of Australia’s fresh list of contracts has been postponed by a month and to be done by end of April instead of March given the financial uncertainty that looms due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cricket Australia will not be announcing the list of contracts in March as planned.

The contracts usually run until June, normally get announced in April but the board had planned to do it in March this year, in order to give more clarity to the state associations. As of now, Cricket Australia (CA) have postponed the announcement to the end of April ahead of the financial uncertainty due to the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Meg Lanning, skipper of Australia Women's Cricket team, said it makes sense to take a minute, take a breath and work out what we're dealing with.

"Given the uncertainty around what's happening around the world at the moment, it makes sense to take a minute, take a breath and work out what we're dealing with and what potential impacts it might have for the game moving forward." said Lanning, reported Cricbuzz.

"We've been communicating really well with Cricket Australia and the ACA, working together with them... At the moment, it's about waiting a little while for everyone to get the relevant information and is ready to move forward with that," said Lanning, reported Cricbuzz.

Cricket Australia hasn't been suffering the pandemic as much as India, with India struggling to find viable dates for the Indian Premier League 2020. Australia just suffered a couple of home ODIs against the Kiwis and the last few games of the Sheffield Shield, but the Big Bash League and other mains of their home season were played out by the time the pandemic struck.

The Australian players might also have to take pay cuts in the near future as the CA executives have reportedly already taken a pay cut in addition to a freeze on hiring.