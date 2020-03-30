Am getting 2-3 wickets but I want a winning spell, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that although he is bowling decently, he is still lacking that single-handed winning spell that makes a bolwer stand out. The leg-spinner has further added that during so much talk about coronavirus, it is good for him to listen to some music and talk about music.

While Kuldeep Yadav's career has touched a low after a terrible 2019 IPL and subsequent failures in the ICC Cricket World Cup put him on the firing line, Yuzvendra Chahal has silently gone about his business, moulding his style as per the team's needs. His six-fer in Melbourne a year ago is fresh in the memory but by his own admission, he still lacks that one winning spell which would turn around the game single-handedly.

"I bowled decently, but I am missing a winning spell for long. I am getting 2-3 wickets but I want a winning spell, and that is missing," Chahal said in an Instagram live video which he did with singer Rahul Vaidya.

With IPL on the verge of being cancelled and the nation being under lockdown for three weeks due to the ongoing crisis of Covid-19 pandemic, Chahal said that it is better to listen to some music and talk about music than talking about the virus all the time.

"We have a few... (Suresh) Raina bhai sings really well. Then Mohit Sharma sings well. In the team, Hardik is also not bad. He is good. We have had so much talk on coronavirus. So I thought why not listen to some music and talk about music," the leg-spinner added.