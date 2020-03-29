Watching 2005 Ashes videos is my solution to kill boredom, reveals Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari has talked about his time in isolation and how he has resorted to the 2005 Ashes videos to kick the boredom away from him. The Indian middle-order batsman has also revealed that he is planning on taking up yoga - something that he has been thinking of doing for over a year.

With an emotionless exterior, Hanuma Vihari is as composed and calm an individual that one will ever meet. From celebrating his first Test ton in the mildest way possible to remaining unfazed about the failures that come his way, Vihari has emerged as the antithesis of a typical Indian cricketer. But that is just the exterior as in his own words, he is someone who indulges in friends and family, as like any normal person would.

“A few days into this enforced break because of the pandemic, I have begun to realise all the implications: I cannot go out, meet friends or do anything, pretty much. But that is the need of the hour - you have to isolate yourself and make sure things settle down. The break has allowed a family get-together of sorts. My sister has joined me, my wife Preethi, and my mom,” Vihari told ESPN Cricinfo.

“I have been tempted to indulge in some home-cooked food, and I will admit I have cheated just a little, eating a few more dosas than I would normally. So more carbs, yeah, but then I have enough time to work out and burn the extra calories,” he added.

While many cricketers have been spending time with family during their time of self-isolation, Vihari has also picked up the videos of 2005 Ashes - a modern-day classic by every means - to spend his extra time. By his own admission, the series that saw the emergence of Kevin Pietersen and a fine battle of sorts between Andrew Flintoff and the entire Aussie team, is his favourite.

“I know boredom will set in easily, but I have a solution for that: watching the 2005 Ashes on video. It is my favourite. I have lost count of how many times I have watched it. Also, I have been planning on taking up yoga. It's something I have thought of doing for a year, in fact,” the Andhra batsman added.