Wasim Jaffer names Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in his all time IPL XI

Today at 3:11 PM
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who announced his retirement last month, has picked his all-time IPL XI and included the star trio of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Jaffer has also opted for Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Andre Russell as his four overseas players.
Athletes are trying their very best to keep themselves constantly engaged in these unprecedented times and one solution for them has been to immerse themselves in social media, a result of which we have, over the last week, encountered cricketers indulge in Q & A sessions with fans on Twitter. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is no exception and the Mumbaikar has been extremely vocal on social media of late, voicing his opinions over a range of cricket-related issues, including MS Dhoni’s future and India’s whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.
On Sunday, the 42-year-old once again took to Twitter, but this time to pick his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI. Interestingly, Jaffer opted for a rather controversial selection right up top, omitting the prolific David Warner, going ahead with Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma as the openers. The former Vidarbha man decided to leave out AB de Villiers too and decided to pick all-Indian middle order comprising Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.
Jaffer then slotted in power-packed all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell, while finishing his team off with a lethal bowling attack that included the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin and the pace twins Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Jaffer went on to name Ravindra Jadeja as the 12th man of his team and also revealed that Dhoni would be the captain of the side.
Wasim Jaffer’s all-time IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
