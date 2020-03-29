Wasim Jaffer names Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in his all time IPL XI

Athletes are trying their very best to keep themselves constantly engaged in these unprecedented times and one solution for them has been to immerse themselves in social media, a result of which we have, over the last week, encountered cricketers indulge in Q & A sessions with fans on Twitter. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is no exception and the Mumbaikar has been extremely vocal on social media of late, voicing his opinions over a range of cricket-related issues, including MS Dhoni’s future and India’s whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.