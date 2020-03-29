Want to maintain Mumbai's tradition of having best umpires, admits Ganesh Iyer

Former BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer is on a mission, along with his former colleagues, to polish the skills of Mumbai umpires during the lockdown period itself through e-learning. Iyer shared that their aim is to make the umpires thorough on laws and playing conditions to avoid any mistake next season.

While the World has come to a standstill with the COVID 19 pandemic raging across the globe, former BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer and his former colleagues have come forward to enhance the standard of BCCI umpires hailing from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). While the step might look small but it might spark the revolution required for India to produce quality umpires who can go on to feature in ICC’s panel.

Explaining their concept, Iyer shared that they have two WhatsApp group, one group is for the BCCI umpires from Mumbai and the other for all local umpires, through which they operate. The senior umpires organise hour-long sessions on the social media app where they discuss various laws and playing conditions in details

"This is about developing the umpires. Mumbai always had the best umpires, and we want to maintain that tradition,” Iyer told TOI.

Iyer, a former member of MCA’s managing committee, conceded that their aim is to make the umpires thorough about laws and playing conditions so as to avoid any mistake on their part when the season kicks off. The concept of utilising the lockdown period, when sports activities have come to a dead stop, is a great way to go through these dreaded times.

"No umpire should make an error on law or a playing condition from next season. Local umpires are prone to make a silly error about law, which needs to be eliminated," he concludes.