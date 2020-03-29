Unlikely that IPL will go ahead, admits Steve Smith

Steve Smith has stated that he is unsure if the Indian Premier League can be played as the COVID-19 global pandemic has rocked the world to an unprecedented low. However, the former Aussie skipper also added that he is trying to stay physically and mentally fit and fresh for the league.

Steve Smith’s ban on leading Australia came to an end on March 29, Sunday, but during the time of Coronavirus, this has been far from anyone’s mind. All sporting actions have been cancelled/postponed with the Indian Premier League, which has its own exclusive window in the ICC calendar, being a major one to be affected. Although the tournament as of now is only postponed to April 15, the likelihood of it happening after that is also under doubt. And Steve Smith has his own apprehensions.

“It’s obviously not looking likely (the IPL will go ahead) at the moment. I think there might be some meetings over the next few days to discuss what the go is with it all,” Smith told Channel Nine television’s Sports Sunday.

However, the New South Welshman, who was supposed to lead Rajasthan Royals this season, further added that he is trying to stay mentally and physically fit for the challenges that a gruelling season of the IPL can bring to a player.

“I’m just trying to stay physically and mentally fit and fresh and, if it goes ahead at some point, then great. And if not, there’s plenty going on in the world at the moment. So just play it day by day,” the World's No.1 Test batsman added.