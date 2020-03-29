Steve Smith eligible to captain Australia after leadership ban comes to an end

In what could turn out to be a potential headache for the Australian team management, Steve Smith, on Sunday, became eligible for captaining the country again after completely serving out his two-year leadership ban. On March 28, 2018, Cricket Australia (CA) handed the right-hander a two-year ban from all kinds of leadership for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in the Cape Town Test against South Africa, which also saw him and David Warner being handed one-year suspensions from international cricket by the Australian board.