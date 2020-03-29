Reports | India-Australia tour to be affected as Australia's travel ban set to stay for six months

As Australia PM Scott Morrison declared to seal the border for six months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there might be some problem to host the India-Australia series in December. India's tour of Australia was supposed to begin with a T20 tri-series in October, with the Tests in December.

In Australia, there have been over 2000 positive cases of coronavirus along with 16 reported deaths, which forced the government to seal the borders for at least six months. While the T20 World Cup is under doubt, there have been new reports that India's Futures Tours Programme (FTP) will be adversely affected, including the much-awaited face-offs Down Under later this year.

"If the international travel ban, in reality, exists for six months, then it becomes a logistical nightmare. At least, for the T20 tri-series before the World T20. The processing of visa, tickets everything becomes a logistical challenge. Also not only Australia, but England is also supposed to tour India in September for their white-ball leg. Will things be normal in the UK and players allowed to travel. These are big questions," a BCCI source said, reported PTI.

While there is no clarity on when the current pandemic would come to an end, this will be a chain reaction for the plan as the World T20 is linked with the planning for India vs Australia series.

"The frustrating aspect is that you can't even decide anything as the situation varies from country to country. However helpless it might sound, we can only wait and watch," the source said.