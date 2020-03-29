Reports | Ajinkya Rahane donates 10 lakh rupees to fight COVID-19

On Saturday, reports suggested that Ajinkya Rahane has donated 10 lakh rupees to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund after Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar donated a sum of their own. While Sachin donated 50 lakhs, Raina donated 52 lakhs towards combating the virus in the country.

COVID-19 certainly has had a dire effect around the world, with over 6,63,749 people affected and nearly 30,880 deaths. In India, the threat of the pandemic is increasing, with over 987 people infected with the virus while 24 have been found dead after being infected by the pandemic.

Following Sachin and Raina’s footsteps, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated 10 lakh rupees to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund. It was confirmed on India Today, with PTI sources suggesting that the right-hander donated the sum.

These donations come in after BCCI had pledged to give 51 crore rupees towards PM CARES, in an attempt to strengthen the nation’s disaster management capacities. In the country, Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected States, including 50+ cases of coronavirus in the state.

“The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations,” stated BCCI’s press release.

“The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity,” the release added.