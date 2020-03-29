MS Dhoni seems calm, don’t think he will announce retirement now, says Brad Hogg

Had things gone as per plan, cricket fans would’ve woken up on March 29 anticipating the return of the legendary former India skipper to the game for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the cash-rich T20 league was postponed till at least April 15 under the prevailing global circumstances. When PM Narendra Modi announced the three-week nationwide lockdown, it further led to speculation that the IPL may be cancelled altogether.