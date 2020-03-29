MS Dhoni seems calm, don’t think he will announce retirement now, says Brad Hogg

Today at 4:19 PM
Replying to a fan on Twitter, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg said that he doesn’t reckon MS Dhoni will announce his retirement even if IPL 2020 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India went into a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight in its efforts to prevent community outbreak.
Had things gone as per plan, cricket fans would’ve woken up on March 29 anticipating the return of the legendary former India skipper to the game for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the cash-rich T20 league was postponed till at least April 15 under the prevailing global circumstances. When PM Narendra Modi announced the three-week nationwide lockdown, it further led to speculation that the IPL may be cancelled altogether.
Given the IPL was touted to be Dhoni’s platform to make a re-entry into the Indian T20 squad for the World Cup scheduled to begin in October later this year, the question now is whether Dhoni’s international career has already seen its final day. A Twitter user asked Hogg if Dhoni should just call it quits if the IPL is cancelled.
“Speculation, I don’t think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish. It’s been an entertaining career, let’s enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India,” Hogg replied, reported Hindustan Times.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.