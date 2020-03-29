KSCA promises to donate 1 crore for fight against COVID-19

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Another substantial contribution came from the BCCI, who added Rs 51 crore towards fighting the health crisis.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) decided to contribute Rs 50 lakh each towards PM Modi's CARES Fund and Karnataka CM's State Relief Fund respectively on Sunday. Several other personalities from different fields have also made their generous contributions towards the welfare of the country, which is battling against the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The KSCA released a media statement which stated, "Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to contribute Total INR Rupees ONE Crore. Rs 50 lacs each to the Central government and the state government. KSCA through BCCI wishes to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund & Rs 50 Lacs toward CM Karnataka Government State relief fund. Mr Roger Binny President and we the Office Bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced this."

"The donation to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the chief minister's Fund is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens. The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the KSCA is firm to support and assist in this regard," the statement further read.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi launched the PM Relief Fund, which has met with several donors in the form of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Suresh Raina and so on.

Steps are being taken by almost every known personality and celebrity of the country, which is under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to combat the coronavirus disease, which has caused havoc in the lives of citizens across the nation and also worldwide. As of now, the number of casualties have surpassed the 30,000-mark globally.