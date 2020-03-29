 user tracker image
    KL Rahul is an all-format player for India, reveals Wasim Jaffer

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:46 AM

    Wasim Jaffer, in a Q&A session on Twitter, labelled Indian batsman KL Rahul as an all-format player, which Jaffer believes is one of his strengths. He also admitted no one would break Rohit’s ODI score of 264 while also mentioning that Virat Kohli has the skills to set multiple records.

    27-year-old KL Rahul’s rise in the international front has taken the world by storm, including many commentators and critics who want him to feature in the Test side. While he was ignored for the away series against New Zealand, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer still rates the right-hander as an all-format player. Rahul’s last appearance in Test came in 2019 away series to West Indies, where he scored 19 runs in the entire game. 

    Jaffer, answering a fan’s question admitted that Virat Kohli is one of the best white-ball players in the world. He added that if Virat stays fit, he would break most of the ODI records for a batsman. However, he still believes that one record would elude the blade of the right-hander - top ODI score.

    The 42-year-old adds that no one could break Rohit Sharma’s record of 264 in the 50-over format, admitting that it is going to be etched in stone. When asked about selecting one between IPL and World Test Championship, Jaffer put the question down by expressing the importance of both.

    The former Mumbai opener’s reply to the question - Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli was one of the highlights of the session. Not only did the former opener play it safe but also brought out his ‘A’ game in replying with memes. Yet, before the question, he did admit that Sachin was one of his favourite batsmen and also admitted that playing with Viv Richards would have been his dream come true moment. 

    Here are some interesting excerpts from the Q&A session:

