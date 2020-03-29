IPL 2020 cancellation will affect likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, reckons Harsha Bhogle

“For a lot of players who don’t get India as a stage, the IPL is a stage to tell people who they are or were. There’s the class of 2004 led by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. He’s (Dhawan) is at that crossroad point — still very much wanted but in T20 cricket, India have Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open. He’s saying, don’t look beyond this left-hander just yet. Then, there’s Raina, who hasn’t played since the last IPL but is just about staying alive,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz’s Voice of Cricket.