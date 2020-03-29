India's closely knit family culture helps us tackle mental pressure, feels Manoj Tiwary

India batsman Manoj Tiwary shared that India’s family system which keeps all its members closely knit to each other helps in warding off mental hardships, which is increasing nowadays. He pointed out that in hard times as now a youngster will be haunted by negative thoughts if left all to himself.

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has brought with itself unprecedented times of fear and chaos that has brought the World to a standstill. In these hard times, cricketers around the world face a different challenge altogether, one of mental illness which has become an increasing issue in young guns of the game.

In the meantime, India batsman Manoj Tiwary feels that India’s “closely-knit” family structure shields Indian cricketers from the looming threat of mental hardships. Tiwary shared with a 21-day lockdown in effect in India he finally got some time to spend with his son which is refreshing.

"I believe that India's close knit family culture is something that will help us cope with mental pressure during these uncertain times. I am constantly travelling and now I get to feed my son lunch everyday. It's a completely new experience but worth it," Tiwary told TOI.

The 34-year-old went on to explain the difference with some of the western countries as he took the example of a young player in those countries. Tiwary pointed out that trapped inside four walls alone his mind becomes the devil’s workshop as negative thoughts gather, something which won’t happen if his family is around him to aid him in carrying the burden.

"You probably see a 21-year-old player from some of the first world country living alone all by himself. He has IPL riches, loves to party, enjoy life. And then something like this happens. You are alone and suddenly all negative stuff keeps crossing your mind. And as they say idle mind is a devil's workshop," the Bengal batsman concluded.