Ian Chappell hails Laxman’s 'iconic' Eden innings as all time great knock

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell picked VVS Laxman’s iconic 281 against Australia in Kolkata Test 2001 as one of the top two innings against high-quality spin while the other one was that of Australian Dough Walters. Laxman stitched a mammoth 376 run stand with Rahul Dravid, who scored 180, to clinch the game for India.

Chappell was impressed the way Laxman toyed with a potent Aussie spin attack with the likes of legendary Shane Warne featuring in it. Laxman’s heroics ensured that India went on to bag a historic win after follow-on was enforced on them.

“The absence of any cricket (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) gives me an opportunity to reflect on an aspect of the game I enjoy: watching a batsman utilise good footwork to combat top-class spin bowling. Two innings stand out: one played by India’s VVS Laxman, the other by Doug Walters of Australia,” Chappell wrote in a column for ESPNcricinfo.

“Laxman’s incredible 281 at Calcutta in 2001 is the best I’ve seen against top-class leg-spin. At the conclusion of that exhilarating series I asked Shane Warne how he thought he bowled. "I don’t think I bowled that badly,” he replied. “You didn’t,” I responded," he added.

The former Aussie skipper hailed Laxman’s exquisite footwork and temperament for his success in facing spin with such authority. Chappell pointed out how he used his superior footwork to toy with the line of a bowler of the calibre of Warne as he went on hit as many as 44 boundaries in the game.

“If Laxman comes three paces out of his crease and hits an unbelievable on-drive against the spin and you then flight the next delivery a little higher and shorter to invite another drive and instead he quickly goes onto the back foot and pulls it, that’s not bad bowling. That’s good footwork.

“Laxman regularly did this during his 452-ball stay, in which he hit 44 boundaries. Therein lies a clue to Laxman’s success: he consistently hit the ball along the ground,” Chappell signed off.