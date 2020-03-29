Having short-version of County Championship doesn’t make sense, believes Alastair Cook

“In this year, over the next six months, the bigger picture is the most important. Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket, which hopefully we will, what I hope is that they don't try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that. I would rather have one or two full tournaments because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it. If there is no time for a meaningful County Championship, say (you can only play) three or four games, there is probably not much sense us having it,” Cook told the BBC.