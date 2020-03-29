Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 1 crore along with a month’s salary to PM CARES fund

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir donated Rs 1crore from his MPLAD fund while he also offered a month of his salary to PM CARES fund to battle the evolving COVID 19 pandemic. In an earlier statement, Gambhir had informed that his foundation was preparing and distributing food packets to the poor.

As the world falls prey to horrors of the evolving COVID 19 pandemic, India has started to prepare for the long battle to come against the dreaded virus. In an effort to collect funds for the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the PM CARES fund and requested all the citizens to contribute their resources for the fight to come.

In these dire times, the cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund towards the noble cause. The Loksabha MP also went on to donate a month of his salary to the fund in a bid to help his nation combat the pandemic and come out victorious.

“It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month’s salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand!!” Hindustan Times quoted Gambhir.

Earlier, Gambhir had informed in a statement that his foundation was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency. The statement also said that during the lockdown, his foundation was planning to prepare and distribute 2,000 packets of food, and that continuous efforts were being made to ensure that no one will have to worry about food at this dire time.

BCCI donated Rs 51 crores to the fund to aid nation’s battle against COVID 19.