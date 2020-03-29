BCB to give one-time monetary support to non-contracted players

BCB president Nazmul Hassan has announced that cricketers participating in the Dhaka Premier League 2019-20 will receive a one-time amount of BDT 30,000.00 from the board. The league was postponed on March 19, but measures were taken by the government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 was postponed on March 19 after just one completed round of matches in compliance with the directive from the Ministry of Youth & Sports, and measures were taken by the government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to give financial assistance to cricketers who took part in the Dhaka Premier League and weren’t part of the national contracts or payroll structure.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan has announced that cricketers participating in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 will receive a one-time amount of BDT 30,000.00 from the board to support their expenses because of the league's stoppage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the tournament looking at an indefinite period of shut down, cricketers who are not part of the BCB's contracts are likely to face financial hardship as they may have only received partial payment from their respective clubs. This assistance is for that section of the players," said Nazmul, reported Cricbuzz.

As there is no cricket, large sections of Bangladesh's professional cricketers feared that they will miss out on their entire income if the Dhaka Premier League doesn't continue for the rest of the season. The players were in danger of being paid 1/12th of their total income due to just one round of matches being completed.

Tushar Imran, the country's leading first-class run-scorer, along with few other senior cricketers, had raised their voice, citing their uncertain future, and the BCB has acted on their request. There are around 216 players registered for the 12 DPL clubs. According to BCB officials, there are around 70 to 75 players taking part in the league who are not on BCB's payroll for the central contract or the first-class contract.

The board hasn't announced the list of first-class cricketers who will be paid a monthly salary between BDT 20,000 to 30,000, but it's understood that the list has already been finalised.