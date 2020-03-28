Was headed to Sri Lanka for exposure after Chennai League was postponed, reveals Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena has shared that he was headed to Sri Lanka for exposure in first-class cricket after the Chennai League was called off but the ongoing pandemic came in the way. The all-rounder has also added that he was humbled by the way Harbhajan Singh criticized selectors for looking over him.

Kerala allrounder Jalaj Saxena is one of the promising Allrounders doing the rounds in India’s domestic circuit but has waited a lot and is still waiting for a national call up. With more than 6000 runs and almost 350 wickets to his name in first-class cricket to his name backs his claim to an Indian cap.

Saxena shared that with the Chennai League being postponed he was planning to fly to Sri Lanka and play first cricket there. But the looming threat of the coronavirus cut short his plan of gaining some exposure while he was on the verge of a deal with one of the clubs.

“Chennai League was there but it got postponed. And I wanted to go to Sri Lanka for exposure. It would have been my first time. I wanted to play and I was speaking to somebody, and the season was about to start. I hadn’t committed but the deal was almost there,” Saxena told Sportstar.

The 33-year-old went on to express his joy when veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh backed him up as he criticised selectors for constantly looking over him. Saxena added that such words of praise from a player of his calibre will serve as the source of motivation for him as he keeps on toiling in the domestic setup.

“I felt really nice that someone of his class spoke about me. He is a legend for me. So if he says something nice about me, it gives me happiness and at the same time, it should motivate me and hopefully, good things will happen,” he added.